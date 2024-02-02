TWO CHIPATA WOMEN ARRESTED FOR INSULTING IN VIDEO THAT WENT VIRAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

February 2, 2024

The Zambia Police Service has successfully arrested and detained Ms. Patricia Banda, a 28-year-old resident of an unmarked house in Chipata Overspill compound and Chilufya Makasa, aged 29, of Rockview in Chalala following a viral video on social media depicting her engaging in public insults. The incident occurred in the afternoon of January 30, 2024.

The two Suspects, Patricia Banda, aged 28, of Chipata Overspill, and Chilufya Makasa, aged 29, of Rockview in Chalala, have been jointly arrested and charged for Hate Speech, Contrary to Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act number 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia.

Additionally, Chilufya Makasa has been separately charged with Publication of Information, Contrary to Section 54 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act number 2 of 2021, for producing and circulating a video using his Generation Television and One Generation media.

Furthermore, Patricia Banda has been separately charged with the offence of use of Insulting Language, Contrary to Section 179 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

As of now, both individuals are detained in Police Custody, awaiting their Court appearance.

The Zambia Police Service takes incidents of public disorder seriously and remains committed to upholding the rule of law. We urge all citizens to conduct themselves responsibly and peacefully, refraining from engaging in actions that may incite public disturbances.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER