TWO HOSPITALIZED IN UNZA ACCIDENT

TWO people survived with serious injuries in a Road Traffic Accident after the vehicle they were traveling in hit behind a Rig Truck near Marshlands along the Great East Road.

The two were only identified as Naidu Jeromy who was driving a Toyota Hilux bearing registration number BAD 6250 and Wayne Jeromy both of Chudleigh in Lusaka.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale tells Byta FM Zambia News that both are admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital.

Mwale says the accident occurred on September 2, 2023 around 22:00 hours.

He says preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the Hilux, while driving towards Munali roundabout, misjudged clearance distance and hit into the rear part of the Rig Truck bearing registration number ALT 4419 which was being driven by Amos Phiri, 45, of Soweto Compound in Lusaka.

Mwale says both vehicles were moving in the same direction.

He says the Toyota Hilux had its front part extensively damaged while the Truck had its rear right part damaged.

