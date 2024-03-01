TWO HUNDRED AND TEN CASTRATED BULLS TO BE SLAUGHTERED AS THE GREAT MUKAMANGWE IS PUT TO REST AT MAALA VILLAGE.

1st March 2024

NAMWALA – The burial of the late Namwala’s biggest Rancher Teddy Mukamaangwe Namainga is on today in Africa’s richest village Maala. He died last week Thursday aged 84 years.

210 of his favorite castrated Bulls are expected to have been killed to feed mourners by Monday when the final rites will be conducted in accordance with his last wishes as follows :

10 animals per day since last Thursday.

100 animals today on burial day

10 animals tomorrow.

10 animals on Sunday on the day yamabeta

10 animals on Monday as mourners depart

ZNS supplies 30t (1200 bags by 25kg ) of mealie-meal every day since Thursday last week.

Each local farmer supplies 10 litres of fresh milk every morning for breakfast ( Maala has more than 200 farmers )

WE ARE CELEBRATING HIS LIFE and the entire NAMWALA is here to eat and bid farewell to a Great farmer. It’s public holiday in Namwala today.

Go well omuceende

With

Cheelo Katambo

Bweengwa/ Namwala Native