TWO KASAMA MEN AXED BY THEIR FRIEND OVER SIMCARD

Two men of Kasama district, Northern Province have allegedly been axed by a friend and left for dead over a simcard .

JUSTIN PAMUNKOYO axed MARTINE CHANDA 30 and JOSEPH KATAPULA 31 on suspicion that they had stolen his simcard.

The suspect demanded that his two friends give him the simcard or they both face the axe. Northern Province Police Commissioner LUCKY MUNKONDYA has told ZNBC News that the victims sustained injuries on the head, legs and body.

Ms. MUNKONDYA said the incident happened yesterday around 18:00hrs. The suspect is on the run while the two victims are being treated at MUKULUMA health post in Lunte district.

ZNBC