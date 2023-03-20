TWO KILLED BY ELEPHANTS IN KALOMO’S KANCHELE VILLAGE.



By- pride joe maila

Two people have been trampled to death by elephants in separate incidents at Kanchele village in Chief sipatunyana of kalomo district.



The two have been identified as male Visco mushutila aged 42 and female Ruth singuwa aged 77. It is alleged that the late Ruth met her fate early morning on her way to the groundnut Field while Visco was killed as he tried to take photographs of one of Zambia’s big five game.



The local district administration, police and the national parks and wildlife authorities and Grandchild to the deceased Ruth, Agrey Sikaubwe Sipawa confirmed the incident in interview with voice of kalomo news crew who visited the two funeral houses.



The bodies of the deceased with multiple injuries were picked by the Zambia police and deposited at the Kalomo Urban clinic mortuary and a team of the Department of National parks and wildlife officers has since been dispatched and are on the ground hunting down the three elephants.

Kalomo Community Radio Station 89.9fm