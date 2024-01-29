TWO PEOPLE DÎE ON THE SPOT

….. following an accident in Chisamba involving three vehicles

January 29, 2024

Liteta Police Station received a report of a fatal Road Traffic Accident (RTA) today, January 29, 2024, at 05:50 hours at Kabwese Farm area, 4kms south of Liteta Police Station along the Great North Road in Chisamba.

The incident involved Mr. Jonathan Mwanza, aged 47, of Lunte Council, driving a Isuzu D-Max with three passengers from South(Lusaka)to North(Kabwe).

Also involved was Mr. Chilombo Sydney, aged 33, of Luanshya, whose Fuso Fighter, facing North due to a mechanical fault, had six passengers on board. Additionally, Mr. John Chitoti Lumbuala, aged 51, of Mulungushi Extension, Kabwe, was driving a Toyota Fun Cargo from North (Kabwe)to South(Lusaka) with one passenger.

The accident occurred when the Isuzu driver, due to excessive speed, collided with the stationary Fuso Fighter parked on the left lane.

The Isuzu then swerved to the right, colliding with the oncoming Toyota Fun Cargo. Two unidentified passengers from the Isuzu died on the spot,while the driver and a baby sustained minor injuries.

One passenger from the Fuso Fighter sustained a painful right leg, and the Fun Cargo driver sustained a swollen face and bleeding from the nose.

The injured persons are admitted to Liteta Hospital, while the bodies of the deceased are deposited in the Liteta Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The Isuzu vehicle is extensively damaged, the Fuso Fighter has damage to its right side, and the Fun Cargo has its right side depressed with a shattered front windscreen. Investigations are underway, and further details will be provided as they emerge.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER