TWO PF LAW MAKERS RESIGN FROM PARTY

TWO Patriotic Front members of parliament have have asked the National Assembly to stop directing their monthly contributions to the former ruling party which according to the party’s constitution is automatic resignation.

The two lawmkers are; Anthony Kasandwe of Bangweulu Constituency and his Milanzi counterpart, Malesiana Chibwe.

In a letter to the two, PF Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona noted that by their action, the duo had declared themselves non-members of the party.

“In line with the above, we therefore writes to accept your resignation and as per article 72 subsection 2 (e) of the Zambian constitution, and by copy of this letter, the Hon Madam Speaker is hereby informed accordingly.

“The PF wishes you well in your future endeavors,” stated Ng’ona.

It remains to be seen if Speaker Nelly Mutti will declare the seats of the two lawmkers vacant to trigger by-elections

Kalemba