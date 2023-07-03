TWO PRESIDENTIAL TERMS NOT ENOUGH – NSAMA

By Michael Nyumbu

A Political Commentator Maxwell Nsama has called for the scrapping off of Presidential term limits to allow a President to save more than two terms of office.

Nsama told Byta FM Zambia News that two terms are not enough for a Head of State to complete all the developmental projects and vision.

Nsama feels that the Presidential term limit should be scrapped off and allow a sitting President contest as many times as the people vote for them.

He said democracy should first be strengthened to avoid manipulation.

However, Former Sinazongwe District Council Chairperson Alick Muleya feels that the matter should first be critically analyzed to avoid breeding a dictatorial leader.

He said the number of terms can be increased but a limit should be set to not more than four terms.

