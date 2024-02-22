TWO SECURITY GUARDS APPREHENDED FOR THEFT OF CASH IN TRANSIT OPERATION

Police on the Copperbelt have apprehended two security guards suspected of being involved in a cash-in-transit theft case in relation to the disappearance of Fifty Thousand United States Dollars from the initial One Million United States Dollars being transported from AtlasMara Kasumbalesa branch to AtlasMara Lusaka.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba tells Mafken FM radio that the incident, occurred on February 19, 2024.

Mr. Mweemba has revealed that following a tip off police instituted an investigation which led to the arrest of Kennedy Siame and Kennedy Martinanga both employees of Armsecure security company.

The Commanding Officer has further revealed that during searches of their residences, authorities discovered that Siame had hidden $18,800 US dollars within his premises in Kabushi Ndola.

He adds that, in Martinanga’s residence in Wusakile Kitwe police discovered $11,800 US dollars plus K6, 900 kwacha, three brand new cell phones, eight pairs of brand new shoes, and several seals.

Mr. Mweemba further explains that in total, authorities managed to recover $30,600 US dollars plus K6, 900 kwacha, adding that the seized funds, along with other recovered items, have been securely stored as investigations continue.

He has revealed that the security guards collected the Money from Kasumbalesa without the presence of Zambia Police Officer, then enlisted the officer’s assistance from Kitwe after the theft of $50,000 US dollars had already occurred in Chingola.

Both suspects are currently detained in police custody, awaiting further legal proceedings