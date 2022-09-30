Two Soldiers Who Were Accused Of Conspiring To Murder Kaizer Zulu Freed On Nolle Prosequi

TWO SOLDIERS FREED ON NOLLE PROSEQUI

By Darius Choonya

The state has entered a nolle prosequi on two soldiers who were accused of conspiring to murder former President Edgar Lungu’s political adviser Kaizer Zulu.

The two are Steven Phiri and Steven Chiiba Chooka both Zambia Army Soldiers.

It was alleged that Mr. Phiri and Mr. Chooka on dates unknown but between June 30th and August 8th, 2017 conspired to murder Mr. Kaizer Zulu.

They were also facing another count of Unlawful possession of National Registration Cards NRC’s.

Initially, the duo was jointly charged with UPND Central Province Youth Chairperson Milner Mwanakampwe who is now Central Province Permanent Secretary but the state entered a nolle prosequi on him in the initial stages of trial.