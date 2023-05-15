TWO SUSPECTED CRIMINALS ARRESTED FOR BREAKING INTO STANBIC BANK

May 15, 2023 – Police in Lusaka have arrested two suspected criminals who broke into the Stanbic Bank office located in Sunningdale area.

The suspects were apprehended by Pre – Secure Rapid Response Security Guards who were conducting their routine patrols in the area on May 14, 2023 around 02:00 hours.

The patrol team noticed a Toyota Corolla parked outside the gate for Stanbic Bank office and later spotted one male person attempting to climb the wall fence who they immediately pursued and managed to apprehend. The patrol team intercepted the parked motor vehicle where another person who was in the car was apprehended and immediately Police were alerted.

Upon arrival at the scene, Police officers discovered that the door to the office was tempered with by forcing it open using unknown instruments.

Immediately investigations were instituted and Police managed to recover a Samsung Television set, six computer Keyboards, eight Central Processing Units (CPUs), seven monitors, power and data cables and heavy duty batteries all believed to have been stolen from the Bank office.

The suspects gained entry through the door after breaking the locking system.

A Toyota Corolla bearing registration number ACL 4018 that was being used by the said suspects has been impounded.

A manhunt for the Security Guard from a named Security firm who was deployed at the affected premises has been launched. He is believed to have connived with the suspects.

This occurred between May 13, 2023 around 20:00 hours and May 14, 2023 at 02:00 hours at Stanbic Bank office in Sunningdale.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer