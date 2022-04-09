TWO SUSPECTS OUT OF THE 11 ACCUSED OF KILLING JACKSON KUNGO SENTENCED TO 8 YEARS WITH HARD LABOR

Two suspects out of eleven involved in the killing of the late Northwestern Patriotic Front Party Chairperson Jackson kungo yesterday were sentenced to 8 years imprisonment with hard labor contrary to Section 199 Penal Code of chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Appearing before Honorable judge Derrick Mulenga at Solwezi high court, Zhah Maseka aged 28 and Jackson Kasongo aged 27 were sentenced to eight years on a charge of manslaughter.

Following the statement of facts read on their behalf by their learned council, judge Mulenga disclosed that the duo, being the first offenders, be given 8 years imprisonment each with hard labor effective the day of arrest.

The other 9 suspects who have been in custody for 9 months together with the two convicts were released on but judge Mulenga cautioned them that they may be rearrested should the State still find a case against them.

Judge Mulenga expressed displeasure with the high number of political violence cases being recorded in Zambia.