Tyrese Threatens Lil Nas X Over Jesus

Tyrese doesn’t like how Lil Nas X talks about his religion and lord and survivor.

The openly gay rapper recently argued that he could do Christian music while still giving head.

“Making christian music does not mean i can’t suck dick no more. the two are not mutually exclusive. i am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons,” he quipped.

That was too much for Tyrese, who lashed out at LNX in the comments.