Tyrese Threatens Lil Nas X Over Jesus

Tyrese doesn’t like how Lil Nas X talks about his religion and lord and survivor.
The openly gay rapper recently argued that he could do Christian music while still giving head.
“Making christian music does not mean i can’t suck dick no more. the two are not mutually exclusive. i am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons,” he quipped.
That was too much for Tyrese, who lashed out at LNX in the comments.
“We can all change I get it but I feel a way about people making a mockery about Jesus. Do you, life your life .. Do what makes you happy but yall better stop playing with Jesus out here,” Tyrese typed on the Shade Room’s page.