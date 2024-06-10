Tyson-Paul fight to take place on Nov. 15 in USA

The fight between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has been rescheduled to take place on November 15 in Texas. The original date had to be postponed.

In the co-main event, Ireland’s Katie Taylor, the undisputed women’s light-welterweight world champion, will face Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano. The bouts will be held at NFL side Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fights were initially planned for July 20, but Tyson, who turns 58 later this month, had to withdraw due to medical advice following a recent ulcer flare-up.

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me,” said Tyson. “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.”

In a post on social media, Paul wrote: “New date, same place, same fate.”

The Tyson-Paul bout, set to be aired on Netflix, has been officially sanctioned as a professional fight with specific conditions. The contest will be limited to eight two-minute rounds, and fighters must wear 14oz gloves instead of the usual 10oz.

Mike Tyson, who last fought professionally in 2005 but participated in an exhibition match in 2020, made history in 1987 by becoming the first heavyweight boxer to hold the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles simultaneously. However, his reign ended abruptly in 1990 with a shocking defeat to Buster Douglas, considered one of the greatest upsets in boxing history.

Jake Paul, 27, boasts a record of nine wins in 10 fights, primarily against former UFC fighters. His only loss came against British boxer Tommy Fury in February 2023.