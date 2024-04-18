UAE hit with severe flooding after getting 2 years’ worth of rain in 24 hours

The UAE experienced severe flooding on Tuesday, April 16, after two years’ worth of rain fell in just 24 hours, records show.

Over a half foot — 6.26 inches of rain was recorded in the United Arab Emirates city between 10 p.m. local time Monday and 10 p.m. local time Tuesday, according to the Dubai Meteorological Office.

The National Centre of Meteorology confirmed the record rainfall with more rain expected in the coming hours.

The rains left massive ponds on streets as winds disrupted flights at Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel and the home of the long-haul carrier Emirates.

The Dubai International Airport temporarily diverted inbound flights that arrived Tuesday evening local time due to “exceptional weather,” the airport said in an alert. Departures were unaffected.

All Dubai government entities and private schools were instructed to work remotely on Tuesday due to the weather conditions.

Rain is unusual in the UAE but occurs periodically during the cooler winter months. Many roads and other areas lack drainage given the lack of regular rainfall, causing flooding.

Rain also fell in Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

In neighbouring Oman, at least 18 people had been killed in heavy rains in recent days, according to a statement from the country’s National Committee for Emergency Management.