UBA ZAMBIA EMPLOYEES GET 35% SALARY INCREMENT

UBA Zambia MD, Chinedu Obeta, has announced a 35% salary increment for all employees. This announcement comes in anticipation of the upcoming Labour Day celebrations.

The decision to award this substantial salary increment reflects UBA Zambia’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding the efforts of its workforce. It also underscores the bank’s growth and performance over the past year.

In a statement made to staff, Mr Chinedu Obeta conveyed his appreciation to the entire staff, highlighting their pivotal role in the bank’s achievements. He emphasized that dedication and hard work are crucial factors to the bank’s growth and success.

The 35% salary increment will apply to all staff across the board, demonstrating UBA Zambia’s commitment to equitable and inclusive reward practices.

In addition to the salary increment, the bank announced the promotion of 47 staff members across various departments. These promotions further testaments to UBA Zambia’s dedication to recognizing talent, fostering professional growth, and ensuring that equity remains at the heart of the bank’s culture.