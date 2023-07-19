Uebert Angel appointed African Union’s Pan-African Parliament Ambassador

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador At Large, Uebert Angel, has added another title to his list of responsibilities. News coming to us is that he has been appointed as the African Union’s Pan African Parliament Ambassador for Interfaith Dialogue and Humanitarian Affairs.

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP), alternatively known as the African Parliament, is the legislative body of the African Union and exercises oversight, and has advisory and consultative powers.

PAP was set up to ensure the full participation of African people in the economic development and integration of the continent.

A source who spoke to Nehanda Radio said “Ambassador Angel’s extensive knowledge, influential network, and commitment to fostering unity among diverse religious communities is what saw him emerge as an ideal candidate for this vital role.”

“He will be part of five individuals from diverse regions in the African continent spearheading initiatives aimed at fostering dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among different faiths.

“His experience in leading Spirit Embassy, a Christian organization with a global reach and a registered members who go well over 3.5 million as of their last count , provides him with deep insights into religious diversity and the promotion of mutual respect.

“This appointment is a testament to the belief in his ability to bridge gaps and cultivate harmony within society,” the source told Nehanda Radio.

Ambassador Angel is expected to actively engage with religious leaders, government officials, and civil society organizations to promote interfaith dialogue and cooperation.

Uebert Angel (bottom right) has been appointed as the African Union’s Pan African Parliament Ambassador for Interfaith Dialogue and Humanitarian Affairs.

“He will emphasize the importance of religious tolerance, respect, and understanding as essential foundations for peaceful coexistence within African communities,” we were told.

Having led the Uebert Angel Foundation (UAF) which donated millions in humanitarian aid across the continent the Zimbabwean preacher is expected to leverage his experience and resources to provide relief and assistance to marginalized communities.

We couldn’t reach Ambassador Angel for comment at the time of going to press as he was said to be in Kenya attending the 14th African Union’s High Level Private Sector Forum where he was a participant.