Ugandan helicopter gunship crashes into house

A Ugandan military helicopter gunship has crashed into a house in the western Ntoroko district, killing the entire crew and a person at the house, army spokesman Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye has said.

The cause of the accident is unclear.

The helicopter crashed on Tuesday, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Ugandan army has been conducting airstrikes against the Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants, who have carried out several attacks in Ntoroko.

President Yoweri Museveni has called for the activation of paramilitary local defence units to support the army in fighting the militants.