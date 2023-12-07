UK, ZAMBIA MILITARY RELATIONS STRONGER

By Buffalo Reporter

Commander Zambia Army, Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi has hailed the United Kingdom (UK) for the great role it played towards the formation of the Zambia Army.

Lt Gen Alibuzwi indicated that the first cohort of Zambia Army Officers trained at the UK’s Sandhurst Military Academy and that it continues to make Zambia Army allied to British military customs and traditions up to this very day.

The Commander Zambia Army made the remarks when UK Defence attaché accredited to the Zambia, Group Captain Andrew Bastable called on him at Army headquarters, Tuesday, 5 December 2023.

Lt Gen Alibuzwi expressed gratitude that the strong historical military ties between Great Britain and Zambia are growing from strength to strength.

He added that from 2016, the British Army has been assisting Zambia Army during the United Nations pre-deployment training of the Zambian contingents earmarked for deployment on peace keeping operations.

And Capt Bastable thanked the Commander Zambia Army for the warm reception accorded to him.

Capt Bastble said that the United Kingdom is keen to ensure that the existing relations are enhanced.