UKA Alliance congratulates UPPZ for a well deserved election victory in Kanchibiya

CONGRATULATIONS TO UPPZ

The United Kwacha Alliance, UKA, would like to congratulate the UPPZ and President C. Chanda for a well deserved election victory in the just ended by elections in Kanchibiya.

UKA is very happy and proud to see an opposition political party emerge victorious despite the many hurdles that are put along the way from filing it all the way to the campaign period.

The UPPZ win is not only a win for the UPPZ and the opposition, but the entire Zambian democracy which is under attack by the UPND regime.

May this win encourage the UPPZ and other opposition political parties to continue to work hard and to work together to win all the upcoming by elections and to subsequently win the UPND in 2026.

On behalf of UKA, I once again say congratulations, and may this be the beginning of many more wins to come.

Sakwiba Sikota S.C

President- ULP

Interim Chairperson- United Kwacha Alliance- UKA