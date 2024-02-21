UKA Alliance is not about Edgar Lungu- Harry Kalaba

OPPOSITION Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba has said the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is not about former President Edgar Lungu’s agenda to return to State House.

Earlier this month, a number of opposition parties among them, former ruling party Patriotic Front (PF) announced an alliance with the view of wrestling power from the United Party for National Development (UPND).

However, critics have branded UKA as a marriage of convenience with the sole purpose of pushing Edgar Lungu’s bid to return to power in 2026.

However, Mr Kalaba who is a member of the alliance has said people are mistaken to think UKA is about Mr Lungu.

“The mistake people are making is that this alliance thing, they think this about president Edgar Lungu they think, this is about the PF,” Mr Kalaba said when he appeared on Phoenix FM’s Let The People Talk.

Kalaba said UKA is the people’s agenda and had it been about the PF, he would not have joined them.

“If it was just about the PF, I would not have been part of it. This is beyond the PF and the detractors want to boil it down to say ‘it is a PF agenda’. It is not a PF agenda, it is a people’s agenda.

“We are not going to abandon the people’s agenda because the people we did not agree with in the past have also come on board,” Mr Kalaba said.

(Mwebantu, Wednesday, 21st February, 2024)