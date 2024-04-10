UKA APPEALS AGAINST POLICE PERMIT DENIAL.

10/04/24

The United Kwacha Alliance ( UKA) has appealed to the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Mwiimbu against the Zambia Police Service denial for a permit to hold a rally this Saturday in Kafue District.

Alliance Chairperson State Counsel Sakwiba Sikota’s says the denial is in contravention of the the Zambian Constitution.