UKA APPEALS AGAINST POLICE PERMIT DENIAL.
10/04/24
The United Kwacha Alliance ( UKA) has appealed to the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Mwiimbu against the Zambia Police Service denial for a permit to hold a rally this Saturday in Kafue District.
Alliance Chairperson State Counsel Sakwiba Sikota’s says the denial is in contravention of the the Zambian Constitution.
You can appeal until you grow horns on your head, but if you do not comply with the regulations that everyone abides by, forget about whatever gathering you have planned. You will be locked up and will share a dirty prison blanket with bed bugs, rats, cockroaches and fleas.
The regulations are simple. Register your clearly very bitter and arrogantvmob with the Registrar of Societies. Everybody does this. Hand them a copy of yowa constitution and a copy of who office bearers are, with their NRCs, addresses and contact numbers.
UKWA is not above the law. There is nothing special about them to be exempt from these requirements. Don’t be mislead by someone who currently has immunity.
Until these requirements are met, UKWA is a lawless mob that can not be trusted to maintain peace and order.