UKA can’t register a solid alliance because the question will be which PF?- Thabo Kawana

Talk of the government blocking the registration of the opposition grouping, United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is nothing but hogwash, Ministry of Information and Media permanent secretary Thabo Kawana has stated.

Commenting on persistent assertions by some opposition politicians that the government was behind the alleged blocking of the alliance from being registered as a political grouping, Kawana claimed that UKA cannot register a solid alliance because of the confusion surrounding one of its members, the Patriotic Front (PF).

“UKA can’t register a solid alliance because the question will be which PF? And to run their loose alliance, which basically is a PF alliance, the same question will beg, which PF?”

Kawana added that “to register a solid alliance, you must list all political parties in that alliance just as to run a loose alliance, you must rally behind one party”.

The outspoken PS claimed that the drama surrounding UKA and its registration or not revolves around former President Edgar Lungu, whom he said the alliance wanted as a candidate to contest the presidency.

“All this talk of government blocking their registration is nothing but lies and hogwash. They, as UKA, have PF but which PF?”

Kawana was commenting on a statement attributed to UKA member Chishala Kateka where she is quoted to have said that the alliance cannot win without PF.

Currently, there are two PF factions: one led by Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa, which is not a member of UKA, and the other in which Lungu is considered a leader and is part of UKA.