UKA-CDP FILES IN MUNWA WARD

11/04/24

The United Kwacha Alliance- UKA through the Christian Democratic Party (CDP) have successfully filled nominations in Munwa Ward of Chienge Constituency in Luapula Province.

As UKA, we look forward to a peaceful, issue based campaign and wish all the candidates well.

UKA! The People’s Movement!

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance- UKA