UKA CHALLENGED TO COMMENT ON MILINGO’S $24M

Government has challenged former President Edgar Lungu and United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) to comment on the forfeited US$24 million, equivalent to Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for 20 constituencies, by former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) liquidator Milingo Lungu.

And Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has expressed shock with assertions that President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent working visit to the Copperbelt was a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, Mr Mweetwa wondered why UKA was silent on the forfeiture of such huge sums of money.

“All those issues, our colleagues who are in UKA can’t see,” he said.

“They can’t comment. We want to take this opportunity to urge our colleagues to give us a comment on the forfeiture of US$24 million.

“It would also be nice to hear from the former President, who was the national supervisor as President then when KCM appointed that liquidator, that he should share with us his thoughts about this forfeiture.

“These are the issues that we the people of Zambia are interested to hear about. If one person can forfeit US$24 million, how much money is he remaining with that could be questionable?

“And if a liquidator who was not a minister of Mines or a vice-president or president could be found with that money, how much of it is there at large? How much money is in hiding out there?”