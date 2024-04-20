UKA IN MONGU

United Kwacha Alliance (UKA)Leaders led by Alliance Chairman Mr. Sakwiba Sikota have arrived in Mongu, western province for the Koumboka Traditional Ceremony of the Lozi speaking people.



In the delegation is; Patriotic Front Vice President, Hon.Given Lubinda, Deputy SG, Nixon Chilangwa, MCC George Chisanga and Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba,

Others are New Heritage Party President, Chishala Kateka, NDC President, Saboi Imboela. 📸 Andy luki jr. Saturday 20th, April 2024. Mongu, Western Province.

GrindStone Television Zambia