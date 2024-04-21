UKA Is Bewitched:

‘UKA belongs to Edgar Chagwa Lungu’

A lot of people thought when Chris Zumani, Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s bootlicker and Advisor said “UKA is ECL” thought he was just seaking from without. If he spoke from without, how comes it that all so deemed alliance leaders did not dispute his statement? Harry Kalaba and Saboi Imboela are the most talkative in the alliance and they kept quiet.

Those who understand Sean Tembo and Fred M’membe very well can confirm that the two are desperate to be presidents even when they know they can’t; knowing that they can’t on their own could have made them join UKA, but have they accepted to join UKA? The answer is no and reasons are simple. They know UKA belongs to Edgar Chagwa Lungu and they don’t want to be controlled by him.

This photo and post below by ECL has elements showing that UKA is ECL and without ECL there is no UKA. What this entails is that all UKA leaders and followers are under ECL’s spell, they have no thoughts of their own. Check ECL’s ‘PF office 2026’ and who wrote the statement, it is none other than Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Has Harry Kalaba, Sekwiba, Saboi, Kateka or any other deemed leader in the alliance written anything and signed it with their respective political parties? The answer is no, only Edgar Chagwa Lungu does that and everyone in the so called alliance accepts.

Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a master of Hypnotisation. Everyone in UKA is hypnotised.

