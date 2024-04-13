UKA IS HARBOURING QUESTIONABLE CHARACTERS THAT PARTICIPATED IN PLUNDERING OUR NATIONAL RESOURCES

Dear Jackson Silavwe,

In recent weeks, you confirmed to me that you are the initiator of UKA, an organization supposedly founded on principles of good governance. You assured me that members found in questionable standing with our nation’s values would be removed from the organization. However, recent events have cast doubt on UKA’s integrity.

This week, a close associate of former President Edgar Lungu, Mr. Milingo Lungu, was implicated in a dubious transaction involving the sale of Konkola Copper Mines, resulting in the pocketing of $24 million, among other undisclosed sums. Mr. Milingo Lungu failed to justify these transactions in court and ultimately admitted to committing a criminal offense by surrendering the ill-gotten funds to the government.

Mr. Silavwe, these illicit activities occurred under the administration of your member, Mr. Edgar Lungu. Are you truly learning anything of value from such characters, or are you simply preoccupied with ECL’s financial support for your political ambitions? As a man of integrity, it is imperative that you address the role Mr. Lungu played in these criminal operations and clarify UKA’s stance on such matters.

Opposition political parties, including UKA, cannot afford to remain silent on this serious issue. Milingo Lungu’s actions implicate not only President Edgar Lungu but possibly other members of your organization, such as Harry Kalaba, who once claimed to have left the PF due to corruption allegations against Mr. Lungu. Yet, Kalaba remains silent on the matter.

What is UKA’s position on these crimes that directly link some of your members to the plundering of public resources?

Yours faithfully,

Sikaile C. Sikaile

Concerned Zambian Citizen

CC:

Zambian Watchdog

Smart Eagles

Emmanuel Mwamba

Harry Kalaba

Dr. Fred Members