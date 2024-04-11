UKA IS NOT AN ILLEGAL ENTITY… UPND Govt has been a stumbling block towards its registration as political party – SIKOTA

UKA IS NOT AN ILLEGAL ENTITY – SIKOTA

… says the UPND Government has been a stumbling block towards its registration as political party.

LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, 10TH APRIL, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has insisted that the UPND government has been a serious stumbling block towards the registration of UKA as a political party.

UKA Interim Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says the government through state institutions such as the Registrar of Societies and the Police has been making the registration processes difficulty by using various delaying tactics such as turning down the three names that were initially reserved without explanation.

Mr. Sikota was speaking at a press briefing which was also attended by members of the UKA Council of Presidents including NDC’s Saboi Imboela, NHP’s Chishala Kateka, GPZ’s Jackson Silavwe and the Alliance Secretary General Lucky Mukula this afternoon.

He says the Alliance has written to authorities on different occasions to seek justification as to why the names settled for cannot be used but there has been no response since 21st February, 2024.

Mr. Sikota says if there is no response by Friday this week, the UKA Alliance will be forced to take the matter to the courts of law.

He says if government is not the one holding back the registration processes of UKA, the Minister of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu should instruct the state institutions under his Ministry to respond to the letter that was sent to the Registrar of Societies.

Mr. Sikota has further urged Mr. Mwiimbu to avoid making unsubstantiated statements without facts because his office is the one supposed to hear the appeal in case the processes fail but he wondered how transparent the appeals process can be if the minister is the one in the forefront of being judgemental.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sikota says the Alliance has appealed against the decision by police to deny them from holding the planned rally in Kafue on the 13th April, 2024.

He says if there is no response by Friday, the alliance will take it that the police has no problem with the alliance going ahead with the planned rally.