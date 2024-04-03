UKA not for ECL – Sakwiba Sikota

UKA not for ECL – Saki
STATE Counsel Sakwiba Sikota has said the United Kwacha Alliance, now popularized as UKA is neither former President Edgar Lungu’s idea nor his façade but a genuine people’s movement.
Mr Sikota, the UKA chairperson said in an interview yesterday that the movement which encompasses several political parties was not Mr Lungu’s brainchild as is being perceived and claimed by the UPND.
“Those who think UKA is former President Edgar Lungu’s idea don’t know the beginning of UKA. It started way back at the beginning of last year.
At that time, President Lungu was in fact in retirement. He was very much in retirement and his party was even going for a convention wanting to elect somebody to take over
Ba Sikota, the challenge and onous to prove so was thrown the minute you started this alliance.
Who is leading UKA? We have Silavwe making statements that lack sound thought. We have Nawakwi who has a malious and questionable past. Zimba the nolli released for Political Adviser to Lungu suggesting what you are trying to dispell.
What message as UKA are you selling to Zambians? Your own name has come as having Political ambitions that are only sepf serving. From UPND to MMD and the missing cars. While you may try to distance the assertions. The mud has been thrown. This is something you should have done before seeking political office again…clearing your name.
The person you should have been all lobbing to lead is Chisala Kateka. But her statements dont inspire and like the whole message that UKA is sending and is incoherent. Is just removing HH. A personal and vindictive attack on a person that ideas.
We read this past week that Parliament is about ideas. Politics is about Ideas. Ideas on how to best serve and lift the liveihood of the people you say you want to serve. We dont see those ideas. What we see is a picture of rabbied hounds seeking public office. To what end? Loot the treasury? That is what MMD became in the end. That is what PF was. All this cadrism boils down to that. “Ine ine” and what I can get from Boma. Nason Msoni’s outburst echo just that. When will public office be about Zambians? Ask yourselves before you want to suggest you want to lead? SET is an even worse example of goverance. The man doesnt get it. A tribalist at heart… ati chief is being prosecuted when the chief was enriching himself on said community land and resources? Ndiye goverance? That is serving the people?
Ba Sikota, you dont have it together as UKA. There is only one thing you have unity of purpose to be rabbied hounds and distract HH. Yes, his cabinet is incoherent. SOME of his Ministers have no idea what it even means to hold that office and that can be seen from their outspoken outbursts. Without HH the vision to serve Zambians ceases to exist. The values he suggests are not there. And we see it in the failure to carry out policies and enforce the law.
But among you, there are even bigger failures in that regard. Start by cleaning yourselves up before you can suggest you want to clean up others. PF is a mess. They may have the financial muscle, but if you marry a prostitue. Know you are bring home her problems into your home. Yes, Lungu is not UKA; but perception is everything.
UKA is ukangiwa that’s all
When you look at the controlling mind of UKA it’s clear that ECL is the DELAI LAMA AND HIGH PRIEST . Its his name, influence, finances and support based that UKA thrives. Lungi is the only big thing in UKA. The rest have no influence on the political landscape and even if given 100 years to mobilise are still doomed to fall.