UKA not for ECL – Sakwiba Sikota

UKA not for ECL – Saki

STATE Counsel Sakwiba Sikota has said the United Kwacha Alliance, now popularized as UKA is neither former President Edgar Lungu’s idea nor his façade but a genuine people’s movement.

Mr Sikota, the UKA chairperson said in an interview yesterday that the movement which encompasses several political parties was not Mr Lungu’s brainchild as is being perceived and claimed by the UPND.

“Those who think UKA is former President Edgar Lungu’s idea don’t know the beginning of UKA. It started way back at the beginning of last year.



At that time, President Lungu was in fact in retirement. He was very much in retirement and his party was even going for a convention wanting to elect somebody to take over