UKA QUESTIONS INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE GRAPHAEL MUSAMBA’S MENTAL HEALTH

… he is a threat to our National Security and Democracy

17th April, 2024

The Inspector General of Police Mr. Graphael Musamba, has gone on record to state that “UKA is a collection of angry people” in the Daily Revelation Newspaper of 15-16th April, 2024.

The Police Chief is further quoted as saying “He can’t sanction a permit to people who can cause a civil war.” It’s is extremely repulsive that such a statement can come from our Country’s top cop, but not surprising.

We wish to remind the ‘tongue happy Musamba’ that UKA boasts of having the 6th President of Zambia within it’s ranks and other members who have served this Nation with remarkable distinction in whose peace Mr. Musamba’s is basking.

WE UNEQUIVOCALLY QUESTION IG MUSAMBA’S INTELLECT AND SOUNDNESS OF MIND TO HOLD SUCH A SENSITIVE POSITION ON BEHALF OF ALL ZAMBIANS GOING BY HIS EMOTIONAL OUTBURSTS.

Yes our people are angry at Mr. Musamba and his Commander President Hakainde Hichilema because;

1. Mr. Musamba’s police is abrogating our Constitution with impunity, infringing on people’s liberties.

2. Mr. Musamba’s police is turning Zambia into a Police State.

3. Mr. Musamba’s police continues to harass key opposition leaders and Church leaders opposed to his master, HH.

4. Mr. Musamba’s Commander, HH sold the maize strategic reserves leaving the people without food and hungry.

5. Mr. Musamba’s Commander, HH has pushed the price of mealie meal beyond the affordability of majority poor Zambians.

6. Mr Musamba’s Commander, HH is making small scale farmers share fertiliser in medas.

7. Mr Musamba’s Commander, HH pays no attention to his own corruption in Government.

8. Mr Musamba’s Commander, HH has used state resources to install security features at his own private residence, community house.

9. Mr. Musamba’s Commander, HH fly’s all over the world without any tangible returns at collosal tax payers money.

10. Mr. Musamba’s Commander, HH and his friends have subjected our Country to another round of privatisation where they are directly benefiting.

11. Mr. Musamba’s Commander, HH has given tax incentives and holidays to his foreign friends in mining and tourism whilst Zambians are closing their small businesses.

12. Mr. Musamba’s Commander, HH has sold Mopani Copper Mines without following the Constitutional provisions.

13. Mr. Musamba and his Commander, HH have fired, sidelined and demoted over 1,000 police officers.

14. Mr. Musamba’s Commander, HH have sidelined over 400 senior civil servants.

15. Mr. Musamba’s Commander, HH is leading the most tribal Government in Zambia’s history were civil servants are sidelined based on their surnames.

16. Mr Musamba’s Commander, HH has hiked the prices of electricity and connection fees.

17. Mr Musamba’s Commander, HH has given KCM back to Vedanta when he called them ‘time wasters’ in opposition.

18. Mr Musamba’s Commander, HH uses insulting language against his political opponents instead of uniting the Country.

19. Mr. Musamba’s Commander, HH seems to have a strong affinity to telling lies at every opportunity.

20. Mr. Musamba’s Commander, HH cheated the Zambians to win power.

We agree with Mr. Musamba that UKA is angry together with millions of other Zambians. Our anger is not to start a civil war but to SAVE ZAMBIA from him and his Commander HH.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA