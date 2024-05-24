UKA STANDS WITH ECL…. Calls for early elections before 2026

24/05/24

The UKA Assembly of Presidents have noted the rumored call-out or arrest of the sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu with deep concern.The shrinking democratic space, which has robbed Zambians of their freedom of expression and association, is a great source of worry for our fledgling democracy.

The UPND government in its leadership’s naivety must be aware of far reaching consequences of the move to arrest President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for no offence committed. Clearly, the public is aware of similar pronouncements made by President Hakainde Hilema during prior to the 2021 general elections and no charges were preferred against him.

It is important to note that while the election day is the most important day when citizens exercise their power over national leadership at various levels, in between elections, the constitution confers upon the leadership rights to congregate to fine tune their ideals and reach consensus to present themselves for elections.

The denying of citizens’ rights of association and assembly to share their values to present to voters is an assault on democracy and development. Furthermore, this can potentially build in unnecessary costs of access to finance both by the sovereign, sub-sovereign and the local private sector through perceived political risk premium.

Need we remind the UPND led government that the negative narrative being painted through denying opposition party’s from engaging with the general public is feeding into a higher risk premium for our country. Rating agencies will likely factor in this risk premium in arriving at the sovereign rating.

This negative factor makes investors to adopt a cautionary position as fears grow that the tension being built up and sustained by the UPND government can potentially lead to civil disobedience and create a hostile environment for business which would affect the business environment.

We wish to alert the UPND government that the destruction of the independence of security agencies in general and the police in particular will lead to a negative outlook in the next rating exercise. The end result will be unnecessary costs to the general public and the business community.

UKA hastens to caution the UPND government and the compromised security agencies that your actions lack ingredients of a mature deliberation and thought through wisdom. Simply put, the UPND government lacks capacity to contain multiple battle fronts.

ECL will be protected by UKA and the UPND, will live to regret and the consequences that will follow through harassing.

For the avoidance of any doubt to President Hichilema and his IG, we in UKA call for EARLY ELECTIONS BEFORE 2026 because our people are suffering economically, politically and spiritually under the brutal despotic UPND regime.

Signed:

Sakwiba Sikota

Chairperson

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA