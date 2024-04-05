UKA TO FIELD UNIFIED CANDIDATES IN ALL THE BY-ELECTIONS

05th April, 2024

The United Kwacha Alliance Council of Presidents (COP) has resolved to participate in all the By-elections starting with the recently announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

All the UKA political parties structures in the wards countrywide are hereby directed to identify unified candidates to stand on any UKA political party as guilded by the UKA leadership.

UKA shall NOT support or sponsor independent candidates. All the UKA Leaders, functionaries, members and supporters must take this as official notification.

Issued by:

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance- UKA