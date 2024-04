UKA KAFUE MASS RALLY

04th April, 2024

The United Kwacha Alliance, UKA has notified the Zambia Police Service and the Kafue Town Council of it’s intention to hold a mass rally at Matanda ZC Grounds on Saturday, 13th April, 2024.

The speakers will include leaders of CDP, GPZ, NDC, PF, CF, NHP, FDD and ULP. All UKA alliance members and supporters must take this as official notification.

Issued by:

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance- UKA