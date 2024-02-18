UKA would actually have serious weaknesses if Fred Mmembe was part of it. And that’s why he was left out- Saboi Imboela

“A Mmembe controlled and opposition attacking tabloid quotes their boss that UKA has many weaknesses. UKA would actually have serious weaknesses if Mmembe was part of it. And that’s why he was left out.” – Saboi Imboela

  2. “That’s why he was left out” so says Saboi Imboela. Begs the question” left out by who?” So who was putting political parties in the UKA?

