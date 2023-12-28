Ukraine receives $250m arms package from US as war nears 2nd year

As the conflict with Russia nears its two-year milestone, Ukraine has expressed gratitude for the United States’ latest $250 million arms package.

Announced on Wednesday, the package includes air defense system components, HIMARS ammunition, artillery rounds for 155mm and 105mm guns, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, and medical supplies.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence took to X on Thursday to acknowledge the support, emphasizing the American people’s leadership and solidarity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the package’s significance in addressing Ukraine’s immediate needs and praised the US’s role in leading the international coalition aiding Ukraine. This assistance, according to Zelenskyy, is pivotal in combating terror and aggression globally.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden seeks an additional $61 billion in aid for Ukraine from Congress. This request faces challenges as Republicans demand tighter security measures at the US-Mexico border in exchange for their approval.

The White House has cautioned that failing to secure this funding could result in a depletion of US support for Ukraine by year’s end.

Contrastingly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the West’s efforts against Moscow as a complete failure. Lavrov referenced a recent “secret summit” of the Group of Seven nations, where they discussed President Zelenskyy’s “peace formula,” a plan for resolving the conflict, proposed about ten days ago.