Ukraine’s hopes for counter-offensive ‘didn’t come true’

Ukraine tried to fight back, but it didn’t work out as planned, a top security official admitted.

But Oleksiy Danilov, who leads the country’s war team, said: “That doesn’t mean we won’t win. ”

Kyiv is working to get more help from Western countries, especially the US.

Mr Danilov thinks that some money for the military will definitely be approved.

In May, before the counter-attack, he said that the next few months would be a very important chance for us.

Thinking back on those words, he said: “In May, everyone in our country wanted the war to finish fast. ”

“There were expectations, but they were not met. ”

“We have been protecting our country for two years, which is a great accomplishment. ”

The Ukrainian forces wanted to regain the land that Russia took in February 2022 and stop Russia from getting supplies to Crimea.

However, they don’t have control of the air and are dealing with strong Russian defenses, so their progress has stopped as winter arrives.

Mr Danilov admitted that they had been too optimistic.

“Sometimes people make mistakes. ” “You can’t always be the best in class,” he said.

He said that the situation on the frontline is really hard and thinks that old war textbooks, even Nato ones, should be put away.

People are arguing about who is to blame for what happened in Ukraine recently. They are pointing fingers at outside allies and advisors or Ukraine’s own armed forces.

Mr Danilov didn’t want to say when a new attempt to take back territory could happen.

“I’m confident that we will keep going,” he said. “We will keep fighting for our freedom and independence. ”

Ukraine is focusing on making its defense stronger for the coming winter.

Russia is trying to surround the town of Avdiivka and gain full control of the nearby town of Marinka in the Donetsk region.

Delay in US aid is not a tragedy.

Mr Danilov was very sure that the US would agree to help with Ukraine’s defense, even though he didn’t say exactly how much money Ukraine might receive.

A $60 billion plan is caught up in politics within our country, and there’s not much time left before Congress takes a break for Christmas.

Some US Republican lawmakers are unsure about sending more money.

“If we get a present before Christmas, we will be happy. ”

He said, “If it happens later, it shouldn’t be made into a big problem. ”

When he was asked if Ukraine would lose the war if the US stopped giving them help, he said he didn’t want to think about that possibility. He believes that they have the truth on their side.

Will Putin hurt us in front of everyone. Will he harm our children, women, and elderly men. And will the whole world just ignore it.

So, the question is, what kind of world do we live in.

MrDanilov said there is no tension between President Zelensky and Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Valeriy Zaluzhny.

“I don’t believe the things the media is saying are true. “