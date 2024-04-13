UKWA WILL REMAIN A PROXY OF PF AS LONG AS ECL REMAINS INSIDE

Authored By Mupishi Jones

It’ll be difficult for Zambians to delink UKWA from PF as long as Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu remains a dominant figure in it.Mr Sakwiba Sikota is not a factor in Zambian politics to propel UKWA into government neither is Kalaba nor Silavwe.They need ECL to continue providing resources.ECL is the windpipe of UKWA.This is where the dilemma lies for UKWA.

Purging ECL out of UKWA will turn it into a stillborn organisation.It will die like Sakwibas political party.Kalaba and Silavwes political parties are equally fading out of steam.Allowing ECL to take a leading role, again makes UKWA synonymous with PF.It risks inheriting all the political enemies of PF.Citizens will continue perceiving UKWA as PF.



All the negative acts, political hooliganism, thurgery behaviour of PF cadres will be associated with UKWA.Voting for UKWA will be voting PF back into government!



Only PF members and their associates will be in UKWA.

In its current form, UKWA faces huge challenges.Probably these are some of the hurdles in having it formally registered.

