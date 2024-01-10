UMODZI KUM’MAWA WANTS MORE EASTERNERS APPOINTED INTO GOVT
…as they write Hichilema to consider an Easterner for the position of Foreign Affairs Minister
OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT
January 9, 2024.
Dear our Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichiliema,
Firstly, we as Kum’mawa Development Coalition (KDC) would like to express our gratitude for
your efforts in appointing Mr Mike Mposha as Minister of Water Affairs, Mr Mtolo Phiri as
Minister of Agriculture, Mr Levy Ngoma as your Political Advisor, and other few individuals
from the Eastern Province in significant positions within your administration, We appreciate the
gesture of inclusion and representation so far.
However, as members of the KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION (UMODZI
KUM’MAWA), a group dedicated to promoting development within the Province and speaking
for the welfare of our people, we kindly request that you consider appointing more individuals
from Eastern Province in your cabinet particularly in light of the current vacancy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as you reshuffle.
We believe that UPND Members hailing from Eastern Province, as well as those sympathetic to the party within the Province, should be given the opportunity to serve, provided they possess the necessary credentials just like other Zambians from UPND strongholds.
We would like to suggest the following individuals, among others, who we believe would be well-suited for ministerial positions, including within the Foreign Service:
1, Ambassador George K Zulu,
2. Mr. Michael Chunzu
3. Professor Edgar Ngoma,
4, Mr, Lucas Phiri,
5. Mr. Noel Nkhoma,
6. Mr. Johabie Mtonga,
7. Mr. Dawood Mbewe,
7. Colonel Bizwayo Nkunika,
9. Ms Shelly Thole,
10. Major F Kamanga,
11, Ms Angela Chifire, and
12, Mr. Ronald M Daka
We would be honored to collaborate with the Government of the day on developmental projects
and work towards the progress of our beloved Province.
Kum’mawa Development Coalition (KDC) aims to strategically advance development programs
for the people of Eastern Province in the broader context for the modernization of Zambia by
advocating and defending for their interests and rights in all sectors. The coalition recognizes
that the region has abundant natural resources and the local people must always be engaged and
prioritized to discover and actualize their full developmental potential just like other Zambians
elsewhere.
Thank you for your attention to this matter and wish you God’s blessings. Happy 2024!
Sincerely Yours,
KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION
A cultail of unwise desperate political tribal grouping called UMODZI KUM’MAWA is hiding its evil agenda in the view championing of development in Eastern Province. Why promoting Eastern Province only instead of having the desire to look at a country as a whole?
It is foolishness and pomposity style thinking to go to the extent of writing unsubstantiated letter directing the president to appoint someone from Eastern Province to take up position of Foreign Affairs Minister. A wolf can put on sheep’s skins but it will remain a wolf forever. This tribal grouping is very desperate to the extent that it has started promoting tribalism and ethnic divisions.