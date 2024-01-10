UMODZI KUM’MAWA WANTS MORE EASTERNERS APPOINTED INTO GOVT

…as they write Hichilema to consider an Easterner for the position of Foreign Affairs Minister

OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT

January 9, 2024.

Dear our Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichiliema,

Firstly, we as Kum’mawa Development Coalition (KDC) would like to express our gratitude for

your efforts in appointing Mr Mike Mposha as Minister of Water Affairs, Mr Mtolo Phiri as

Minister of Agriculture, Mr Levy Ngoma as your Political Advisor, and other few individuals

from the Eastern Province in significant positions within your administration, We appreciate the

gesture of inclusion and representation so far.

However, as members of the KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION (UMODZI

KUM’MAWA), a group dedicated to promoting development within the Province and speaking

for the welfare of our people, we kindly request that you consider appointing more individuals

from Eastern Province in your cabinet particularly in light of the current vacancy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as you reshuffle.

We believe that UPND Members hailing from Eastern Province, as well as those sympathetic to the party within the Province, should be given the opportunity to serve, provided they possess the necessary credentials just like other Zambians from UPND strongholds.

We would like to suggest the following individuals, among others, who we believe would be well-suited for ministerial positions, including within the Foreign Service:

1, Ambassador George K Zulu,

2. Mr. Michael Chunzu

3. Professor Edgar Ngoma,

4, Mr, Lucas Phiri,

5. Mr. Noel Nkhoma,

6. Mr. Johabie Mtonga,

7. Mr. Dawood Mbewe,

7. Colonel Bizwayo Nkunika,

9. Ms Shelly Thole,

10. Major F Kamanga,

11, Ms Angela Chifire, and

12, Mr. Ronald M Daka

We would be honored to collaborate with the Government of the day on developmental projects

and work towards the progress of our beloved Province.

Kum’mawa Development Coalition (KDC) aims to strategically advance development programs

for the people of Eastern Province in the broader context for the modernization of Zambia by

advocating and defending for their interests and rights in all sectors. The coalition recognizes

that the region has abundant natural resources and the local people must always be engaged and

prioritized to discover and actualize their full developmental potential just like other Zambians

elsewhere.

Thank you for your attention to this matter and wish you God’s blessings. Happy 2024!

Sincerely Yours,

KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION