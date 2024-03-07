UN Condemns Killing Of Its Staff In South Sudan

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has condemned the killing of one of its staff, Charles Kiir Gone in the country.

Charles Kiir Gone was serving with the peacekeeping mission in Wau, in the north-west.

He was reportedly killed during an attack by armed men in a relative’s home, where he was staying.

Privately owned Eye Radio news website said that he was on leave from work at the time of the attack that has been linked to cattle rustling.

UNMISS has condoled with the family and has urged authorities to immediately investigate the incident.

In a statement, UNMISS head Nicholas Haysom said the attack “illustrates the real and ongoing threat to the lives of UN peacekeepers supporting South Sudan on its journey towards peace”.

A vicious cycle of cattle raids and reprisal attacks have plagued South Sudan, with thousands killed in recent years.