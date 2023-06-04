UN INSPECTS ZNS EQUIPMENT

United Nation Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations, His Excellency Mr Jean Pierre Lacroix has inspected the Zambia National Service (ZNS) earth-moving equipment.

The inspection tour which was conducted at ZNS Land Development Branch (LDB) Headquarters in Lusaka on Thursday saw Mr Lacroix inspect the condition of heavy-duty equipment such as bulldozers, graders and water bowsers, among others.

And speaking after the tour, Mr Lacroix said UN and Zambia have enjoyed great cooperation and that the country has an excellent record of service in peacekeeping operations.

He said Zambia’s impressive performance in UN engagements continues to make the international Organization ever keen to engage the country in peacekeeping efforts.

“As you know, we have great cooperation between United Nations peacekeeping and Zambia. Men and women from Zambia have performed with a high level of professionalism, dedication and have made a noticeable difference in the lives of vulnerable people,” Mr Lacroix said.

He said UN is always looking forward to enhancing its collaboration with Zambia as part of collective efforts towards the preservation of global peace.

Meanwhile, ZNS has affirmed its readiness to effectively collaborate with the UN in any peacekeeping assignments.

ZNS Chief of Marketing and Public Relations, Colonel Mable Mulenga -Nyone indicated that the Service has the capability to participate in any UN programmes.

Col Nyone also disclosed that the Service has previously participated in UN peacekeeping operations in Abyei, Sudan and has therefore the necessary experience to undertake any UN peacekeeping duties, if called upon.

“ZNS is elated with the visit by the United Nation’s Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations. As you may be aware ZNS has participated in United Nations operations before in Abyei Sudan under the umbrella of our Sister Service, the Zambia Army,” Col Nyone said.

The ZNS Spokesperson further revealed that ZNS, through its engineering wing, was not only employed in the clearing of land, but was also effectively utilized in the construction of access/township roads, dams and ammo dump.

Other works associated with the Service included; the construction of clinics, schools as well as distribution of clean drinking water to the local community.