The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, Unifil, says a peacekeeper was hit by a bullet in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel, overnight.

The peacekeeper – who has not been identified – is recovering and currently stable, the force said.

Unifil added that the origin of the gunfire was unknown and that it had launched an investigation.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah and the Israeli military have frequently exchanged fire along the Lebanon-Israel border.