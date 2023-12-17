UN Security Council Confirms Logistical Support To DR Congo’s Independent Electoral Commission

CENI GRANTED SUPPORT: UN Security Council Confirms Logistical Support To CENI

The United Nations Security Council has confirmed it will come to the aid of the Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) in providing logistical support for next week’s 2023 General Elections.

With less than a week to the polls, CENI had been struggling to contain the logistical demand for the deployment of electoral materials around the country.

In a letter dated 12th December, CENI had requested for help from the UN through its peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, with the provision of aircrafts to ferry electoral materials to far-flung and rebel-infested areas of the DRC after the commission’s budget failed to meet the demands.

José Javier de al Gasee, President of the UN Security Council, has since confirmed help will be extended to CENI throughout the country for the successful holding of the elections set for Wednesday, 20 December.

“The members of the Security Council plan to inform the Secretary-General that MONUSCO is authorized to provide limited logistical support to the 2023 electoral process in all provinces requested by the Congolese authorities, in addition to the provinces where it is currently deployed, as part of MONUSCO’s existing electoral support services” he said.