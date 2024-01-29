UN Security Council to discuss Somalia-Ethiopia row

The United Nations Security Council is due to meet to discuss tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia over a controversial port deal with the self-declared republic of Somaliland.

The Somali state TV, SNTV, reports that the Monday meeting will “address concerning events in the Horn of Africa”.

The row was triggered by Ethiopia signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland early this month.

The deal gives landlocked Ethiopia access to a seaport for military and commercial purposes.

Somalia, which considers Somaliland part of its territory, rejected the deal and accused Ethiopia of violating its sovereignty.