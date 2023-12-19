UNDISPUTED WINNER: New Survey Projects Katumbi To Win Election By Overwhelming Margin

The Pan-African Umoja Institute (IP-UMOJA) have projected opposition Congo Ya Makasi coalition candidate Moïse Katumbi to win Wednesday’s 2023 General Elections to become president of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The IP-UMOJA, an independent political organization, have forecasted victory for Katumbi and the Congo Ya Makasi coalition in an 18-paged survey.

The survey has set Katumbi to win the election by a mouthwatering 69.2% rate ahead of incumbent Fèlix Tshisekedi.

Tshisekedi who has endured a difficult campaign period, has been forecast to draw an underwhelming 18.3% of the vote.

The survey by the IP-UMOJA is the latest among many others that have given Katumbi huge advantage ahead of Tshisekedi in the upcoming polls.

The DR Congo goes to the polls on Wednesday, 20 December to elect its new president after a catastrophic five year term of the Tshisekedi regime.