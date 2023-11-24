UNEQUAL CAMPAIGN: Tshisekedi’s Sacred Union Party Has All Billboard Spaces While The Opposition Are Denied Access To Public Places To Hold Rallies

Ensemble Pour la Republique party have bemoaned the inequalities facing the opposition during the ongoing campaign period ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Party spokesperson Herve Diakiese regrets that in some areas only the ruling Fèlix Tshisekedi-led Sacred Union is the only party that is being granted billboard space to display their electoral materials.

Diakiese says authorities have been instructed by the Tshisekedi government not to grant any space or public halls to opposition parties to hold their rallies.

“They have already ensured a monopoly on the occupation of all advertising panels in the city, now they are starting to prevent us from entering cinemas, but that will not prevent the Congolese people from giving us their votes on December 20 next” Diakiese said at a press conference held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ensemble Pour la Republique leader Moïse Katumbi’s chartered plane intended to be used for his countrywide campaign tour is still awaiting clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Katumbi and his party has been dismayed by the authorities delay in issuing the flight permit despite having provided all valid documents since last week.