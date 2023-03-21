Uniformed nurses should be able to bend with ease – Health PS

Uniformed nurses should be able to bend with ease – PS

MINISTRY of Health permanent secretary for technical services Professor Lackson Kasonka has spoken out against nurses strutting around hospital wards and treating patients while clad in figure-squeezing and flesh-exposing uniforms.

Professor Kasonka revealed that in order to display their well-formed bodies, some nurses had even engaged expert tailors to reduce their uniforms.

He observed that most female nurses had decided to wear trousers because they fit more tightly while others say the white dress code is old fashioned and have gone for scrubs.

The permanent secretary believes the widespread dress code of nurses was no longer inspiring people to become nurses and that tight uniforms are offensive to the patients who respect their morals and would want to see decently dressed care-givers.

In speaking against the “[email protected] nurses” whose dress code is blamed for redirecting excess pumping of blood to the groin areas of male patients, Professor Kasonka also expressed disappointment that some chief nursing tutors had paid a blind eye to the indecent way that some nurses dress.

He noted that the trend of wearing tight uniforms began in nursing institutions and continued even in clinics and hospitals.

ZANIS reports thay Professor was speaking in Kabwe Ddstrict, Central Province.

He observed that uniforms were an important element of medical practice and that it is part of the curriculum and attributes which should be imparted in would be nurses.

Professor Kasonka explained that what is important for nurses is to ensure that the uniform was clean and not how it covers the body.

He stated that the uniform should be flexible and make nurses to be able to bend with ease.

Credit : ZANIS/ Times of Zambia