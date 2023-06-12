UNITED END OF TIMES PASTOR TESTIFIES THAT RAPE VICTIM WAS HIS GIRLFRIEND

By Rhodah Mvula

A Pastor of Lusaka’s Kanyama compound accused of raping an 18-year-old girl who was entrusted to him for spiritual cleansing has told the court that she was his girlfriend.

In this matter, George Phiri, 30, a pastor of United End of Times Church in Kanyama compound has testified that he did not rape the victim because she consented to the sexual act.

Testifying before Magistrate Idah Phiri, Phiri says that he was in a relationship with the victim and that on the material day, he took her out for leisure at a lodge.

Earlier, the victim’s father testified that he took his daughter to Phiri for spiritual cleansing because she was unwell.

It is alleged that Phiri smeared white powder on the victim’s private part and sprinkled some ‘holy water’ on her body claiming that she had a spiritual husband which needed to be removed whilst naked on the bed.-Diamond TV