UKA LEADERS MEET
Uka Iwe!
The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) leaders met to plan on the strengthening and deepening alliance.
The alliance is expected to begin meeting and consultations with democracy stakeholders such as civil society, the Church and trade unions.
The alliance also considered activities such as the setting up of the Alliance functional secretariat and technical committees with members drawn from political parties.
What are you waiting for? Join the winning alliance now.
Provided they don’t cross the lines. They know the boundaries. But my fear is given an inch they will take a yard = friction with the law.
So the idiots met in the same country they claim political space is shrinking? That’s why I call them WITCHES and STUPID IDIOTS.
Already PF has divided itself into 3 pieces.
1. PF lead by bena Mundubile
2. PF lead by Miles Sampa
3. PF lead by ECL and bena GBM.
That’s the end of PF party.