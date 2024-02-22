UKA LEADERS MEET

Uka Iwe!

The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) leaders met to plan on the strengthening and deepening alliance.

The alliance is expected to begin meeting and consultations with democracy stakeholders such as civil society, the Church and trade unions.

The alliance also considered activities such as the setting up of the Alliance functional secretariat and technical committees with members drawn from political parties.

What are you waiting for? Join the winning alliance now.

Uka iwe!