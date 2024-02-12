United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) map vision for Zambia’s Future

“Building a unified Zambia”

… Opposition Coalition map vision for Zambia’s Future

The opposition coalition, United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), is committed to fostering national unity in Zambia, which has struggled with division since gaining independence in 1964.

Jackson Silavwe, leader of the Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ), along with representatives from eight other opposition parties, highlighted the persistent divisions hindering Zambia’s progress, which has not spared the church.

Silavwe told a media briefing, that historical grievances and socio-economic disparities which is more pronounced now has contributed to the divisions, posing significant challenges to the nation’s stability and development.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive approach, including inclusive dialogue, targeted development projects, and proactive engagement, to address Zambia’s post-independence challenges effectively.

Silavwe underscored the importance of inclusive dialogue to tackle exclusion, poverty, and social divisions, advocating for peaceful resolutions instead of resorting to militaristic approaches.

He said the opposition alliance has formulated a “Marshal Development Plan” aimed at addressing poverty and inequality in underdeveloped provinces, ensuring fair distribution of resources and opportunities.

Prioritizing tailored development initiatives is crucial to bridging regional gaps and fostering inclusive growth across Zambia.

Silavwe identified the unresolved Barotseland issue as a significant obstacle requiring immediate attention through respectful dialogue and, if necessary, external mediation.

Silavwe, while reading the statement co-signed by various party leaders including President Harry Kalaba of Citizens First, President Edith Nawakwi of Forum for Democracy and Development, President Jackson Silavwe of Golden Party of Zambia, President Saboi Imboela of National Democratic Congress, President Chishala Kateka of New Heritage Party, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu of Patriotic Front, and President Sakwiba Sikota of United Liberation Party, emphasized the urgent need to address deep divisions caused by exclusion, poverty, and deprivation.

He stressed the importance of resolving these issues through dialogue rather than resorting to military actions such as sending fighter jets or armed personnel to regions like Barotseland.

Silavwe expressed concern over the potential recurrence of incidents like the one in Chinsali, highlighting the loss of lives and displacement experienced by communities.

He lamented the recent loss of lives and incarceration of individuals in Mongu, emphasizing the need for peaceful resolution through dialogue.

Asserting Zambia’s reputation as a beacon of peace and stability, Silavwe criticized the conduct of the current government, particularly President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncement denying the existence of Barotseland.

He warned that such actions threatened the nation’s peace and security and should not be allowed to see the light of the day.

He emphasized the potential benefits of external mediation based on past experiences in facilitating discussions and building trust among conflicting parties.

Neglecting sensitive issues like the Barotseland question could exacerbate tensions and potentially lead to further conflicts.

Silavwe called for proactive engagement and timely intervention to prevent escalation and promote sustainable solutions to Zambia’s challenges.

He pledged to prioritize inclusive development, particularly in marginalized provinces, through targeted policies, investments, and incentives.

He said promoting economic growth and reducing poverty in these regions is essential for fostering national unity and prosperity.

